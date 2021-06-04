Michael Wambi
19:06

CNOOC Joins Total’s Bid For Uganda’s New Oil Blocks Top story

4 Jun 2021, 18:58 Comments 191 Views Business and finance Politics Parliament Analysis
Manager Second Licensing Round Uganda, Frank Mugisha speaking at the bidder Conference in Kigo

Manager Second Licensing Round Uganda, Frank Mugisha speaking at the bidder Conference in Kigo

In short
The Manager in charge Second Licensing, Frank Mugisha confirmed the latest development saying a company shortlisted for biding was allowed to add a joint venture partner at the Request for Qualification (RfQ) stage.

 

Tagged with: Uganda Second Licensing oil and gas block in Uganda safeguarding people and nature in the east african crude oil pipeline project: a preliminary environmental and social economic threat analysis” the east african crude oil pipeline (eacop) project tullow oil selling stakes to total and cnooc in uganda 2018

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.