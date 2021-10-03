Michael Wambi
19:07

CNOOC Says Negotiations For Lake Albert’s FID Yet To Be Finalised

3 Oct 2021, 19:06 Comments 120 Views Politics Business and finance Parliament Updates
CNOOC Vice President, Cui Yujun flanked of his officials (C) and PAU's Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Ali Ssekatawa Credit Wambi Michael

CNOOC Vice President, Cui Yujun flanked of his officials (C) and PAU's Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Ali Ssekatawa Credit Wambi Michael

In short
A Final investment decision on Kingfisher development will allow CNOOC to award $460 million worth of contracts to Chinese and Ugandan players waiting to cash in from engineering, construction and logistics supply deals among others.

 

Tagged with: 1500m finals at 2020 Olympics CNOOC FID Final Investment Decision (FID) Lake Albert Development Project

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.