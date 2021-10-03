In short
A Final investment decision on Kingfisher development will allow CNOOC to award $460 million worth of contracts to Chinese and Ugandan players waiting to cash in from engineering, construction and logistics supply deals among others.
CNOOC Says Negotiations For Lake Albert's FID Yet To Be Finalised
CNOOC Vice President, Cui Yujun flanked of his officials (C) and PAU's Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Ali Ssekatawa Credit Wambi Michael
