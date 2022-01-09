Fahad Muganga
Coach Khalifa Impressed with Players’ Response As Team Intensifies Preps for World Cup Qualifiers

u-20 team during training at lugogo

The female junior team will host Ghana on January 22nd, 2022 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in their first leg of the fourth round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and face off two weeks later in the return leg.

 

