Coach Khalifa Impressed with Players’ Response As Team Intensifies Preps for World Cup Qualifiers

In short
The female junior team will host Ghana on January 22nd, 2022 at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in their first leg of the fourth round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and face off two weeks later in the return leg.
Coach Khalifa Impressed with Players’ Response As Team Intensifies Preps for World Cup Qualifiers9 Jan 2022, 15:10 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
Tagged with: Khalifa Ayubu Uganda u-20 women team
