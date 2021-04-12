In short
David Oyite Ojok, another poultry farmer in Ongedo has also lost ten chickens to the disease. The farmers say that they are treating the disease with pounded guava leaves and Tse-Tse flies repellents, which are believed to cure the disease.
Coccidiosis Disease Kills Hundreds of Poultry in Gulu
