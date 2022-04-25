Coffee Deal Probe: Italian Investor Snubs Parliament Trade Committee

In short

According to a coffee document dated February 10, 2022, Ramathan Ggoobi the Secretary to Treasury signed on behalf of government while Enrica Pinetti, an Italian investor and the Board Chairperson of Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited on behalf of the company.











The company was given free land in the Industrial and Business Park at Namanve measuring 27 acres after it indicated its capability of establishing a coffee processing facility in Kampala. It will be given exclusive rights to buy all Uganda’s coffee and its concession will end in 2032, but subject to renewal.