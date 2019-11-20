Mwesigwa Alon
13:20

Coffee Earnings Down by 25%

20 Nov 2019, 13:16 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Coffee prices have fallen due to increase in global production

Coffee prices have fallen due to increase in global production

In short
The ministry said the low global coffee prices compelled exporters to stock up inventory hence the decline in the volume of coffee exported. Uganda only exported 360,000 bags (60kgs) of coffee in September, down from 490,000 bags exported in August.

 

Tagged with: coffee prices low earnings

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.