Coffee Exports Down By 100,000 Bags in April

According to figures by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Uganda exported 359,973 bags of coffee in April down from 477,561 bags in March, one of the biggest drops in a single month. Each bag weighs 60kilograms. The UCDA says “exports were to some extent affected by logistical issues due to the country’s lockdown.”
