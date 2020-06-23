In short
In May, Ugandans exported 437,579 bags, up from the 359,973 bags exported in April 2020. These figures are still below what was exported in March (477,561 bags) before the country fully instituted a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Each bag weighs 60 kilogrammes.
Coffee Exports Rebound in May – Report
23 Jun 2020
