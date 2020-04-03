Shabomwe Ronard
Coffin Traders Hit Hard in COVID-19 Shut down Top story

3 Apr 2020, 16:32 Comments 120 Views Business and finance Lifestyle Interview
Coffins arranged near Mulago Referal Hospital(photo by Shabomwe Ronard)

Ssebana Nsubuga, the Chairperson Mulago Hospital Youths Development Organisation, says the cost of producing coffins has escalated since president, Yoweri Museveni ordered the closure of hardware shops, which they source, material for their work.

 

