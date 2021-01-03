COVID-19: Uganda Counting on Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

In short
In a statement issued by the health ministry today, the permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine said that Uganda has already submitted an application to participate in the Global COVAX initiative for COVID-19 vaccine, which has been accepted by the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative-GAVI.
COVID-19: Uganda Counting on Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine3 Jan 2021, 14:28 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.