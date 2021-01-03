Pamela Mawanda
14:33

COVID-19: Uganda Counting on Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine

3 Jan 2021, 14:28 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
In a statement issued by the health ministry today, the permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine said that Uganda has already submitted an application to participate in the Global COVAX initiative for COVID-19 vaccine, which has been accepted by the Global Alliance for Vaccine Initiative-GAVI.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccine Uganda to Use Astra Zeneca/ Chinese Vaccines for COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.