Nambooze, 3 others Probed for Interest in Abiriga Murder

With the exception of Nambooze, the three others are looked at as persons of interest in the murder of Abiriga and his brother Said Butele. The two were gunned down on Friday evening in Kawanda, Wakiso District.
Nambooze, 3 others Probed for Interest in Abiriga Murder11 Jun 2018, 18:38 Comments 497 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
As snapshot of the social media post by one the people being investigated
