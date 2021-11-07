Collapse of Communal Security Systems Fueling Crime - RDCs

In short
Kampala Resident District Commissioner Hud Hussein says that village leaders are expected to have active security committees, consisting of the secretary for defence, the chairman and the local defence units, a village register with particulars of all residents, and village identity cards.
Collapse of Communal Security Systems Fueling Crime - RDCs7 Nov 2021, 13:51 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Human rights Politics Breaking news
