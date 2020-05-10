In short
Douglas Nsubuga, the Physical Planner at Makindye Division said that despite a directive for construction works to be halted pending a review of documentation regarding the building, the developer identified as Abraham Kalanzi took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to accelerate works on the site.
Collapsed Building had been Condemned by KCCA 10 May 2020
Tagged with: KCCA Kansanga collapsed building
