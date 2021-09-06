Mugisha James
06:37

Collapsed City Building: Three Bodies Recovered as Search Continues

6 Sep 2021, 06:34 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Ambulances parked at the scene in Kisenyi

Ambulances parked at the scene in Kisenyi

In short
“Young girls one aged about 8 years and another about 4 years have been rescued alive from the rubble and referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital. However, the total number of dead bodies so far recovered is three,” Nakasita said.

 

Tagged with: Irene Nakasita Lukwago Sadi the chairman Muzana Rogers Kisige Salim Uhuru, the Kampala central Mayor
Mentioned: Kisenyi Mengo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.