Collusion Frustrates Prosecution of Sexual Violence Cases Against Minors in Bukomansimbi

Backer Mulumba, the District Probation Officer says that they registered incidences where parents have used the victims’ medical reports as bait for soliciting money and other material gains from the offenders before helping them to evade arrest and eventual prosecution.
Collusion Frustrates Prosecution of Sexual Violence Cases Against Minors in Bukomansimbi8 Jul 2022
