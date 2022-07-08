Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Collusion Frustrates Prosecution of Sexual Violence Cases Against Minors in Bukomansimbi

Bukomansimbi District, Uganda
The Victims after appearing before Masaka High Court for a special session on Gender Based Violence

Backer Mulumba, the District Probation Officer says that they registered incidences where parents have used the victims’ medical reports as bait for soliciting money and other material gains from the offenders before helping them to evade arrest and eventual prosecution.

 

