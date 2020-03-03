Stanley Ebele
13:14

Comboni Polytechnic Students Protest Over Lack Of Water

3 Mar 2020, 13:11 Comments 48 Views Health Education Updates
students of St. Daniel Comboni protestign againt lack of clean water access

students of St. Daniel Comboni protestign againt lack of clean water access

In short
Since last year, the school has been lacking reliable water, forcing the students to fetch water from a dirty stream.

 

Tagged with: students lack access to clean water water crisis hits St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic Institute, Moroto
Mentioned: St. Daniel Comboni Polytechnic, Naoi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.