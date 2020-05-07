Flavia Nassaka
15:08

Coming to Terms With Using Face Mask

7 May 2020, 14:55 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Hospital directors and technical staff struggled speaking with their masks on.

Hospital directors and technical staff struggled speaking with their masks on.

In short
Aceng encouraged the public to start familiarizing themselves with masks, saying they will soon become mandatory especially in areas in the community where cases have been confirmed through the ongoing rapid assessment survey.

 

Tagged with: Wearing a face mask
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.