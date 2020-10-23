Kasirye Ashraf Saif-llah
20:23

Commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday by Emulating Him, Muslims Advised

23 Oct 2020
Congregants attending today-s Juma Prayers at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council

In short
While leading today’s Juma Prayers at Old Kampala National Mosque, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Deputy Imam Sheikh Imran Ssali said Prophet Muhammad is the best example to rely on if any community needed guidance on how to treat others equally in rights and dignity.

 

