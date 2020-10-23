In short
While leading today’s Juma Prayers at Old Kampala National Mosque, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Deputy Imam Sheikh Imran Ssali said Prophet Muhammad is the best example to rely on if any community needed guidance on how to treat others equally in rights and dignity.
Commemorate Prophet Muhammad's Birthday by Emulating Him, Muslims Advised
