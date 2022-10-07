COMMENTARY: "Nairobi Attack" and the Promotion-Demotion of a General

In short

When told that Uganda was planning to attack Kenya, President Daniel arap Moi reportedly shouted at his escort commanders and intelligence officers for having no clue "about these evil plans". Sounding frustrated, Moi exclaimed in Kiswahili: "Tutashikwa kama Kuku!", meaning "We shall be captured easily like chicken!" The informant had packaged his message very well to tap into President Moi's paranoia. He reportedly left the State House with a briefcase full of money.

What does it take to capture Nairobi, the capital of Kenya? Does it take a flurry of tweets by a senior military officer from a neighbouring country? Or, does it require a sophisticated con man taking advantage of a paranoid President to share fictitious intelligence information about an impending attack?





Sometime in mid-1994 Kenya's Home Affairs Minister Ngibuini Kuguru sought an appointment to meet President Daniel arap Moi. Kuguru travelled to State House Nairobi with a young man whom he introduced to the president as a member of the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) elite military force. RPF rebels had just captured power in Rwanda after four years of war and a genocide that claimed close to a million people.





Minister Kuguru told a paranoid President Moi that the young man had taken part, on 6 April 1994, in the shooting down of the Rwanda presidential jet in which Presidents Juvenal Habyarimana of Rwanda and Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi died.





Ten other senior government officials from both countries perished in the crash which took place as the plane was approaching to land at Kanombe International Airport in Kigali. The leaders were returning from peace talks in Arusha, Tanzania, between the Rwanda government and the RPF rebels.





The shooting down of the plane and the resultant death of President Habyarimana was the fuel that sparked the 1994 genocide in Rwanda which left close to a million people dead. President Moi had his own worries.





Over a decade earlier, in August 1982, junior officers of the Kenya Air Force attempted to overthrow his government. While the coup plot was thwarted, it happened at a time Moi was still constructing his power one brick at a time. He came to power in August 1978 following the death of President Jomo Kenyatta. He was still struggling to win legitimacy. The coup plot, therefore, left him a frightened man.



In the region, the emergence of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Uganda in 1986 and Ethiopia's Meles Zenawi in 1991 created two categories of African leaders. Museveni and Zenawi openly despised African leaders from the independence era who overstayed in power. The West began referring to Museveni and Zenawi as "the new crop of African leaders."

Both Museveni and Zenawi had come to power after fighting long brutal wars, demonstrating that it was possible to settle political questions in Africa using the barrel of the gun.



The leaders in Nairobi, Kigali, Kinshasa and Khartoum were jittery. Kampala already had a close relationship with Dr. John Garang of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) and some of the Ugandan soldiers had deserted in 1990 to form the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and attack Rwanda. Who was next?



In this state of paranoia, con-artists found fertile ground to fleece the President.



Rumours circulated about plans to assassinate the president, about the invasion of Kenya, about enemies within and without. It was under these circumstances that Minister Kuguru brought the young "commando" who gave the President more "details" about how he "had fought alongside General Fred Rwigyema". He even had photographs of himself in military uniform to prove he was indeed a hardened rebel fighter.



This was neither the first incident where the President of Kenya was conned nor the last. It would appear some senior government and military officers were taking advantage of the president's fears to rip him off.

What message did the "rebel man" carry? Kenya faced an imminent attack from President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda who "had already amassed troops" in the Mount Elgon area.



Lee Njiru served as Presidential Press Secretary for both President Jomo Kenyatta and President Moi. During Moi's time in office, Njiru headed the Presidential Press Service. In his book, "President's Pressman", Njiru captures Moi's reaction and frustration on receiving the news.



The President reportedly shouted at his escort commanders and intelligence officers for having no clue "about these evil plans". Sounding frustrated, Moi exclaimed in Kiswahili: "Tutashikwa kama Kuku!", meaning "We shall be captured easily like chicken!" The "rebel fighter" had packaged his message very well to tap into President Moi's emotions and fears. He reportedly left the State House with a briefcase full of money.



In December 2002 Moi retired from the presidency after 24 years at the helm of Kenya's political power. He died in February 2020 at the age of 96. It is not clear whether Moi ever approached Uganda over the rumours.





This week, 28 years after the Mount Elgon "incident", there's another "planned attack on Nairobi" which triggered off a diplomatic incident forcing President Museveni to offer his apologies.





Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is known for his somewhat controversial messages on Twitter. The connection of his father to the mythical Bacwezi dynasty; the war in Ethiopia; the origin of the Bahima as a people; the war in Ukraine; the strength of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF); bilateral relations between Uganda and Rwanda and between Uganda and Kenya; and the UPDF presence in the DRC are some of his favourite topics.





And so, for two days -- Monday, 3 October and Tuesday, 4 October 2022, his official handle, @mkainerugaba, was busy. The topic was on East African unity and the need to get rid of the borders. At 4:02pm, Lieutenant-General Kainerugaba, the Commander of Land Forces, tweeted: "It wouldn't take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi."





Kenyans on Twitter were, naturally, not amused by what many called disrespectful comments from a top military commander of a neighbouring country. Not one to be deterred, General Kainerugaba shared more tweets including one where he said he would take his wife for a holiday in Nairobi after the fall of the Kenyan capital to his forces.





He went ahead to propose his father as President of a federated East Africa with President William Ruto as vice president and former president Uhuru Kenyatta as foreign affairs minister. Kainerugaba wanted to be Chief of Defence Forces.



Moses Wetang'ula, Speaker of Kenya's National Assembly, using his official handle, @Wetangulam, weighed in: "A whole Commander of Land forces @mkainerugaba tweeting nonsense in the name of chasing clout. What a shame! Uganda is just a meme Country!"



Speaker Wetang'ula later added that Kainerugaba ought to be ignored: "Muhoozi is just another Lt General who spends/fights his wars in the Bar. Ignore his sentiments in his official twitter @mkainerugaba as he may be under the Influence at this time of day. Alcohol is such menace to our society and values."



Shortly after midday on 12:11 on Wednesday, Kainerugaba flagged off another message on Twitter, this time appearing to prepare his followers for the changes ahead. "Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much? He will announce the changes.





There is a special prayer I shall make for our army," he said. By this time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already issued a statement distancing the country from the comments made by one of her soldiers. "We don't conduct government business via social media," the statement read in part.





Kainerugaba, the fastest rising officer in the history of Uganda, had last been promoted in 2019 to become a three-star general and Commander of Land Forces. And the changes he alluded to earlier came. News started to trickle in about a demotion which was a promotion. Kainerugaba had been promoted to a four-star general but relieved of his duties as Commander Land Forces.



Kayanja Muhanga had been promoted from Major General to Lieutenant General and appointed to replace Kainerugaba as Land Forces Commander. At 2:40pm on Wednesday, 5 October, President Museveni issued a statement: "Dear Ugandans, the brotherly people of Kenya, and all East Africans. I greet all of you. I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for the tweets sent by General Muhoozi." In the two-page statement went on to explain the decision to promote his son, arguing that there were other areas where Kainerugaba excelled.





Kainerugaba, therefore, went to bed on Tuesday as a Lieutenant General and Commander of Land Forces. He woke up on Wednesday as General but the command of land forces had been taken away. It has taken him just over 20 years to climb to the very top of the military leadership. Questions have been raised about his meteoric rise. This, perhaps, is the reason President Museveni felt it important to explain his son's latest promotion.



For President Museveni, the 1994 "rumour" of an impending attack on Kenya was just that --a rumour. In the 2022 incident, however, he was compelled to take charge because a diplomatic storm was gathering fast with the country he has led for 36 years and a son he calls his Avenger at the centre of it.

