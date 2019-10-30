Commission Grills Retired UPDF Soldier Over Land Scam

In short
Appearing before the Seven Member Land Commission on Tuesday, Bukenya said he bought the land measuring 186 Hectares in 2008 from a widow he identified as Imelda Nambwere and her two daughters at Shillings 102 Million.
Commission Grills Retired UPDF Soldier Over Land Scam30 Oct 2019
Retired UPDF Colonel Engineer Dick Lutaaya says he was introduced to the Land Purchase Transaction by His Nephew Retired Lieutenant Paul Bukenya
In short
Mentioned: The Land Commission of Inquiry
