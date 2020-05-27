Committee Approves Bill Seeking to Provide Supervision of Mobile Money Transactions

In short
Besides regulation of mobile money transactions, the Bill also provides for the protection of the payment and settlement systems against insolvency proceedings by providing for transfer orders finality and protection of collateral arrangements.
Committee Approves Bill Seeking to Provide Supervision of Mobile Money Transactions27 May 2020, 14:49 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliament Finance Committe Chairperson Henry Musasizi during a meeting with Finance Ministry Officials.
In short
Tagged with: National Payment Systems Bill, 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.