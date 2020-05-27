Olive Nakatudde
14:51

Committee Approves Bill Seeking to Provide Supervision of Mobile Money Transactions

27 May 2020, 14:49 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Parliament Finance Committe Chairperson Henry Musasizi during a meeting with Finance Ministry Officials.

Parliament Finance Committe Chairperson Henry Musasizi during a meeting with Finance Ministry Officials.

In short
Besides regulation of mobile money transactions, the Bill also provides for the protection of the payment and settlement systems against insolvency proceedings by providing for transfer orders finality and protection of collateral arrangements.

 

Tagged with: National Payment Systems Bill, 2019

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.