Committee Chairpersons Given 7-Day Ultimatum to Hand Over Office

According to Kadaga, some chairpersons have stubbornly refused to hand over their work and are occupying two offices leaving their successors stranded.
Committee Chairpersons Given 7-Day Ultimatum to Hand Over Office21 Feb 2019, 18:59 Comments 227 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
