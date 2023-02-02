In short
The select committee chaired by Mbarara South MP, Mwine Mpaka is in possession of a letter written by the Secretary General of Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU), Dr. Sam Lyomoki requesting for a total of 1 billion Shillings, out of which he received 100 million in the current financial year 2022/2023.
Committee Grills NSSF Board Over Funding of Private Union Activities
2 Feb 2023
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board Chairman, Peter Kimbowa with Silver Mugisha and other board members.
