Committee Grills NSSF Board Over Funding of Private Union Activities

2 Feb 2023, 07:20 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board Chairman, Peter Kimbowa with Silver Mugisha and other board members.

The select committee chaired by Mbarara South MP, Mwine Mpaka is in possession of a letter written by the Secretary General of Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU), Dr. Sam Lyomoki requesting for a total of 1 billion Shillings, out of which he received 100 million in the current financial year 2022/2023.

 

