Committee Investigating Sports Funding Asked to Summon Players

15 Dec 2022, 18:37 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Sport Report
Officials from the Ministry of Finance appearing before the select committee investigating sports funding.

In short
Amos Lugoloobi, said that Finance Ministry has released 2 billion Shillings out of the required 6 billion shillings by Federation of Uganda Football Association -FUFA to participate in the next years under 23 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

 

