Committee Investigating Sports Funding Asked to Summon Players

In short
Amos Lugoloobi, said that Finance Ministry has released 2 billion Shillings out of the required 6 billion shillings by Federation of Uganda Football Association -FUFA to participate in the next years under 23 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
Committee Investigating Sports Funding Asked to Summon Players15 Dec 2022, 18:37 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Sport Report
Officials from the Ministry of Finance appearing before the select committee investigating sports funding.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.