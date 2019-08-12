In short
The Parliamentary Committee which was tasked to scrutinize the proposed amendments resolved to kick start the review of the Bills with regional consultations. Committee Chairperson Jacob Marksons Oboth says they need 200 million Shillings to cater for daily allowances of the 29 committee members and technical staff for a period of one week.
Committee Needs UGX 200m for Regional Consultations on Electoral Reforms
12 Aug 2019
