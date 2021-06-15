Committee Queries Academic Papers of Three Ministerial Appointees

In short
Isaiah Sasaga, the Budadiri East MP, a member of the committee, says that some of the appointees had missing documents. He says that others had varying names on their Ordinary and Advanced level certificates.
Ministers Ruth Nankabirwa, Chris Baryomunsi and Raphel Magyezi at Parliament for vetting. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
