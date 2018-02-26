In short
A leaked report by parliaments National Economy Committee has recommended for a value-for-money audit in all enterprises that benefited from government guarantees worth 93.6 billion Uganda Shillings.
Committee Recommends Audit of UGX 93B Govt Guarantees
The National Economy Committee Chairperson Syda Bbumba. Login to license this image from 1$.
