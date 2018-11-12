Committee Rejects BOU Legal Opinion on Probe of Closed Banks

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) is investigating closure of seven commercial banks. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

During Mondays meeting with officials from the Central Bank led by Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, COSASE Chairperson Abdu Katuntu criticised a legal opinion he received last week from Titus Mulindwa, the acting Legal Counsel of Bank of Uganda BOU.