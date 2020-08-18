In short
Article 60 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and 5 members of the Electoral Commission with the approval of Parliament. The Article says the appointees must be of high moral character, possess considerable experience and demonstrate competence in the conduct of public affairs.
Committee Rejects Opposition Proposals on EC Appointments Top story18 Aug 2020, 11:22 Comments 208 Views Parliament Report
Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.