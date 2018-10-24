Blanshe Musinguzi
19:46

Committee Set Up to Harmonise CCEDU, EC Cooperation

24 Oct 2018, 19:43 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Report
CCEDU and Electoral Commission officials after meeting at Electoral Commission offices today courtesy photo

In short
The Electoral Commission Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya told Uganda Radio Network that this committee will come up with a mutually agreed position on both sides.

 

Tagged with: electoral commission ccedu suspension

