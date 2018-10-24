Committee Set Up to Harmonise CCEDU, EC Cooperation

In short
The Electoral Commission Deputy Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya told Uganda Radio Network that this committee will come up with a mutually agreed position on both sides.
Committee Set Up to Harmonise CCEDU, EC Cooperation24 Oct 2018, 19:43 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Report
CCEDU and Electoral Commission officials after meeting at Electoral Commission offices today Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.