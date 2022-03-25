Committee Set Up to Verify Mbarara Central Market Register

In short
Nyombi Muhammed the chairperson of the vendors Association says the committee was elected from all departments of the market namely the butcher, Chicken selling, fruits and vegetables, boutiques among other vendors in the market.
Committee Set Up to Verify Mbarara Central Market Register25 Mar 2022, 14:46 Comments 131 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Mbarara Central Market
Mentioned: MInsitry of Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.