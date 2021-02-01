In short
The Committee was tasked by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to take stock of violations that marred the electoral process. It is expected to report back within a month. As part of the investigation, the committee is planning to interact with Presidential candidates, securities agencies, among the police and the army, as well as victims of the said violations.
Committee to Meet Museveni, Kyagulanyi over Rights Violations
1 Feb 2021
Kampala, Uganda
A section of MPs sitting on Parliament's Human Rights Committee stranded outside the suspected Kyengera Safe House.
In short
