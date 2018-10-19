Committee to Probe Kasenda Sub County Creation Hits Snag

In short
Following the petition, Kabarole Council set up a committee to probe the creation Kasenda and report back to council after one month.
Committee to Probe Kasenda Sub County Creation Hits Snag19 Oct 2018, 17:29 Comments 136 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: committee investigation
Mentioned: kasenda sub county kabarole ruteete chris tushabe timothy ruhweza gideon ruta peter bazira joram bintamanya saidat kaganda mary rwakyaka kabarole council mary baguma nyakwera
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.