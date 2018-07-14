In short
Ugx. 4.8billion will be required to benefit staff under a responsibility allowance for office holders in Makerere annually in the post incentive era. But MUASA chairperson, Dr. Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu says university leaders do not work alone and that staff under them must be paid some allowance which is currently under review with proposed name being Common Good Allowance to keep harmony.
Makerere To Introduce 'Common Good Allowance'
14 Jul 2018
One of the newly constructed ADB funded Central Teaching Facilities at Makerere University Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
