Commonwealth Delegates Want Nomination Fees for PWDs Scrapped

27 Sep 2019, 18:57 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Dennitah Ghati a PWD representative in Kenya and others at Speke Resort Munyonyo

Dennitah Ghati a PWD representative in Kenya and others at Speke Resort Munyonyo

According to the resolutions, the delegates also called upon parliaments to ensure their respective countries ratify the United Convention on Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) and its Optional Protocol on the transparency and accountability in upholding the rights of PWDS in order to eliminate all forms of discrimination against persons with disability seeking political offices.

 

