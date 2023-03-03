Commonwealth SG Urges Immediate Action On Climate Change, Loss Of Biodiversity

In short
Patricia Scotland KC told a One Forest Summit Conference of global leaders and experts meeting in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday that a clear regenerative and inclusive approach is needed to tackle the growing concerns about degradation forests and climate change.
Commonwealth SG Urges Immediate Action On Climate Change, Loss Of Biodiversity3 Mar 2023, 13:30 Comments 63 Views Environment Politics Health Analysis
UN Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland
In short
Tagged with: Central Forests reserves One forest Summit Zoonotic diseases biodiversity climate change tropical forest tropical forests viral zoontic diseases
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.