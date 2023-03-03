Michael Wambi
Commonwealth SG Urges Immediate Action On Climate Change, Loss Of Biodiversity

3 Mar 2023
UN Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland

In short
Patricia Scotland KC told a One Forest Summit Conference of global leaders and experts meeting in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday that a clear regenerative and inclusive approach is needed to tackle the growing concerns about degradation forests and climate change.

 

