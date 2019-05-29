In short
Sikoriyo was locked up in February for forcefully occupying the land belonging to Wilfred Chelimo, a resident of Kew village and threatening Violence. The deceased’s relatives rampaged on Tuesday demanding an explanation from Prison authorities on the cause of his death.
