Communal Sleeping Aiding HIV Spread in Karamoja- Elders

In short
Lodia says some of the men could be engaged to a particular girl but end up sleeping with other girls after finding them in the same room at night. He says at least three girls in his village have reportedly contracted HIV from one person who took advantage of their communal sleeping.
Communal Sleeping Aiding HIV Spread in Karamoja- Elders7 Nov 2018, 06:57 Comments 210 Views Kotido, Uganda Health Report
Some of the huts in Karamoja accommodating tenths of girls. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.