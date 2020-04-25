Mwesigwa Alon
13:13

Communications Agency Abbavater Staff Battle over Unpaid Salaries

25 Apr 2020, 13:12 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Abbavater has been doing communications work for Uganda Airlines. Photo shared by Uganda Airlines

In short
Abbavater has been Uganda Airlines brand and communications agency since April 2019, when the airline was officially launched and brought in the first two planes. But the company’s employees have not been paid for the month of February and March.

 

