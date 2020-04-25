Communications Agency Abbavater Staff Battle over Unpaid Salaries

In short
Abbavater has been Uganda Airlines brand and communications agency since April 2019, when the airline was officially launched and brought in the first two planes. But the company’s employees have not been paid for the month of February and March.
Communications Agency Abbavater Staff Battle over Unpaid Salaries25 Apr 2020, 13:12 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Abbavater Uganda Airlines unpaid staff
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.