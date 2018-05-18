Alex Otto
Absenteeism: Community Activists Ask Parliament to Prevail Over Health Worker

18 May 2018, 07:45 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Health Updates

Christine Nanziri, who presented a report on behalf of the group, noted that the situation is alarming all over the country. She explained that in some facilities, the health workers show up only twice or thrice a week while other health facilities are always under lock and key leaving patients stranded.

 

