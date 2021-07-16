Kimbowa Ivan
Community Begs for Closure of Child Sacrifice Related Shrines

Traditional fetish at the entry of a shrine in Mukono.

The shrine operators were arrested together with Alex Kizito, a child broker and Hellen Akiteng, a mother who confirmed to police selling her youngest daughter to witch doctors at 10,000 Shillings after they promised an additional bonus of 2million after divinely generating wealth in the few months to come.

 

