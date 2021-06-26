In short
Mukono Municipality authoritoes embarked on the roadworks after community outcry about the countless potholes and dust on the 4km stretch. The work that started in November 2020 was supposed to end in January 2021 with upon completion of earthworks, bituminous and drainage seals.
Community Decries Delayed Completion of Bishop Tucker Road
