Community Development Officer Wanted for Stealing Youth Livelihood Funds

Ninziri allegedly connived with Arafat Kalyowa and Jonny Lwanga to forge the Chief Administrative Officer's signature, which they used to withdraw up to 15 million Shillings, from funds which were meant to benefit youth groups in the sub-county. The money was withdrawn from DFCU Bank in Mukono.
Community Development Officer Wanted for Stealing Youth Livelihood Funds16 Aug 2020, 12:31 Comments 162 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Local government Crime Security Report
