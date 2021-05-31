Stanley Ebele
15:51

Community Hands over Moroto’s Most Wanted Man to UPDF, Police

31 May 2021, 15:41 Comments 154 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Updates
Group of Youth allegedly using an illegal firearm to terrorise residents in Moroto

In short
Emmy Kongai Louro, the LC 2 chairperson of Naitakwae and resident of Katanga cell, says that they decided to hand over Moru after a series of attacks against the community members, in which some people were gunned down.

 

