Community Health Insurance Schemes Protest Exclusion From Bill

In short
Fredrick Makaire the Executive Director of Save For Health Uganda a promoter of Community Health Insurance Scheme in Luweero say that they had proposed that poor people can enroll to the National insurance scheme through community health scheme but this was deleted from drafted bill.
Community Health Insurance Schemes Protest Exclusion From Bill7 Dec 2019, 15:36 Comments 91 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Analysis
Fredrick Makaire the Executive Director of SHU speaking at Community Health Insurance scheme function at Butuntumula sub county on Friday
In short
Tagged with: Community Health Insurance scheme Parliamentary committee on Health essential health care services
Mentioned: National Health Insurance scheme bill 2019
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.