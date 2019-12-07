Brian Luwaga
Community Health Insurance Schemes Protest Exclusion From Bill

7 Dec 2019 Luweero, Uganda
Fredrick Makaire the Executive Director of SHU speaking at Community Health Insurance scheme function at Butuntumula sub county on Friday

In short
Fredrick Makaire the Executive Director of Save For Health Uganda a promoter of Community Health Insurance Scheme in Luweero say that they had proposed that poor people can enroll to the National insurance scheme through community health scheme but this was deleted from drafted bill.

 

