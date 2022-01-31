Brian Luwaga
09:08

Community Health Scheme Beneficiaries Ask Parliament To Reconsider Insurance Bill Top story

31 Jan 2022, 09:00 Comments 227 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Analysis
Some of the MPs on Parliamentary committee on health thier visit to Luwero hospital on Thursday

In short
Fredrick Makaire, the Executive Director of Save for Health Uganda, says that although the residents in Greater Luwero and others already embraced Community Health Insurance schemes, they don't have a legal framework that promotes or regulates them.

 

Tagged with: Luwero District Health Insurance Scheme 2018 National Health Insurance Scheme health services parliamentary committee on health
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Save For Health Uganda

