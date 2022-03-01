Okello Emmanuel
Community Offers 20 Acre of Land for Construction of Butiaba Health Center III

1 Mar 2022, 13:11 Comments 95 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Updates
The Submerged Butiaba Health Center III in Buliisa district.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
According to Naisye, a team from Buliisa district local government has already inspected the land and they are now preparing to officially write to the UPDF engineering brigade to come on the ground to commence the construction works.

 

