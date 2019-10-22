In short
The report comes at a time when social media giant Facebook, which owns another popular social platform, Instagram, has reportedly been pushed to address violent content spreading on its services, in addition to false news reports and disinformation, which has prompted discussion around the role of social media overall in the spread of hate messages.
Companies Failing to Address Offline Harm Incited by Online Hate – Rights Experts Top story22 Oct 2019, 11:26 Comments 134 Views Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.