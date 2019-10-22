Sylvia Nankya
11:42

Companies Failing to Address Offline Harm Incited by Online Hate – Rights Experts Top story

22 Oct 2019, 11:26 Comments 134 Views Misc Updates
Smart Phones have increased access to social media platforms UN Photo (Unsplash/Priscilla du Preez)

Smart Phones have increased access to social media platforms

In short
The report comes at a time when social media giant Facebook, which owns another popular social platform, Instagram, has reportedly been pushed to address violent content spreading on its services, in addition to false news reports and disinformation, which has prompted discussion around the role of social media overall in the spread of hate messages.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.