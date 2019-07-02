In short
A study shows that some companies given tax holidays in Uganda invest in the first four years. In the fifth year, their investments start to fall and by the they reach the tenth year, which is usually the expiry year, some migrate and others change names
Multinational Companies Leaving Country After Tax Incentives Expire – EPRC Study
Tagged with: tax incentives Uganda
