Mwesigwa Alon
13:23

Multinational Companies Leaving Country After Tax Incentives Expire – EPRC Study

2 Jul 2019, 13:17 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
A study shows that some companies given tax holidays in Uganda invest in the first four years. In the fifth year, their investments start to fall and by the they reach the tenth year, which is usually the expiry year, some migrate and others change names

 

Tagged with: tax incentives Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.