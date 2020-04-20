In short
In its defense, Eaton Towers Uganda told court that it had pay licenses to the Central Government through Uganda Communications Commission-UCC and subjecting them to any other payment would contravene the UCC Act.
Companies Not Liable to Pay License Fees to Districts for Masts– Court Top story20 Apr 2020, 11:50 Comments 149 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
